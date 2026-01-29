'Blind Side' star Quinton Aaron's family reveals diagnosis after life support scare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quinton Aaron's family confirmed the actor suffered a spinal stroke, days after news broke that he was intubated and placed on life support after experiencing a mysterious neck pain.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, "The Blind Side" star's family expressed their appreciation for "the overwhelming love, support and prayers that Quinton has received over the past few days from his fans, the public, and our concerned community."

"To update everyone, he had a spinal stroke. He is alert, aware and recovering," the statement read. "The Aaron family has a lot to deal with for the betterment of their loved one, but will be sure to keep everyone posted regarding Quinton‘s health as we see fit."

The family then warned fans that "any other information that you hear pertaining to Quinton’s health from any other source that isn’t coming directly from his official blood relative family" or from their spokesperson, Liana Mendoza, "is not to be taken as factual information."

"We kindly ask the public to please respect the decisions we make and to please understand that false information or statements may be made by others who continue to come forward but are not fully informed or aware of all of the facts surrounding his condition nor are they authorized to do so," the statement continued.

"If there continues to be indications of, or individuals who speak about his condition without consent, which violates HIPAA laws, we strongly urge you not to, because there will be legal repercussions," they added. "Thank you once again for the outpouring of love. We send Peace & Love."

Quinton's wife, Margarita Aaron, confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that the actor was intubated and put on life support on Friday, Jan. 23, due to a severe blood infection.

Doctors were uncertain what the cause of the infection was at the time, but Margarita kept a positive attitude, telling Fox News Digital, Quinton is "a very strong fighter."

"Although he seemed like he was a little lucid, he was not very responsive," she said of a visit with Aaron over the weekend. "I did at least get a thumbs up out of him when I chatted with him, which was promising. At this point, the endotracheal tube or the breathing assistance that he has is not doing all the work, thankfully."

She went on to say that doctors would continue to run tests until they can determine the cause of his condition, later adding, "He's a fighter; he's a very strong fighter, and you know, he is making progress day by day, and I believe God's got him, and he believes God's got him."

Aaron previously opened up about a health scare during an October 2025 interview with Fox News Digital, in which he described the incident that led him to lose over 200 pounds and change his lifestyle.

He recalled the moment he passed out while sitting along the waterfront in Mandeville, Louisiana, and struggling to stand up again due to debilitating pain. He later found out that the fall may have been caused by diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication from extremely high blood sugar levels.

"I was in diabetic ketoacidosis," he said. "The blood becomes acidic, and your organs start to shut down. So that’s why God was like, ‘Do you want to die?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ Because I was on the way."

After this experience, he cut out sugar from his diet, began intermittent fasting and implemented portion control.

"It wasn't an overnight process," Aaron continued. "It definitely took some work, but my mindset was at that point where it was like, I got a lot of things I want to live for. At the time, I was single. I've always wanted to be married and have kids. And I'm like, ‘What condition am I gonna be in if I had kids? I gotta make these changes.’"

