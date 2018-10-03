Blake Shelton shares pinup photo of Gwen Stefani in celebration of her 49th birthday

Blake Shelton is showing his love for his girlfriend on her special day!

The 42-year-old country crooner took to social media on Wednesday to wish Gwen Stefani a happy 49th birthday.

“Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday.. Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!” Shelton captioned a sexy shot of Stefani rocking yellow shorts, a pink bra and a brown, cropped jacket.

In the stunning pic, the “Hollaback Girl” singer looks as cool as ever with her black heels, denim cap and leather gloves.

Stefani certainly appreciated all the love. The pop star commented, “I love you @blakeshelton can’t believe I got u.”

When ET caught up with Stefani in June, when she said that she was “so grateful” to have gotten to this point in her life. She also called Shelton her “bestie” and revealed that she was “bouncing ideas off of him” for her "Just a Girl" residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since then, the couple has only gotten cuter! Shelton, who attended multiple performances of Stefani’s show, recently serenaded the “Rich Girl” singer following their getaway to his home state of Oklahoma.

