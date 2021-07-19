Gwen Stefani marks two-week anniversary to Blake Shelton with sweet photo from their wedding

Gwen Stefani shared another behind-the-scenes photo from her wedding to Blake Shelton.

The duo, who have been dating since they both acted as coaches on "The Voice" in 2015, got married in a lavish ceremony in Oklahoma by none other than the host of the singing competition, Carson Daly, over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Sunday, Stefani marked the two-week anniversary of their nuptials with a black-and-white photo showing them entering a chapel that was built specifically for the occasion. In it, Blake can be seen in his tuxedo from behind while viewers get a look at the back of the No Doubt rocker’s white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown. Daly, meanwhile, can be seen standing in front of them while guests watch off to the side.

"happy 2 week anniversary," she wrote along with a heart emoji. She also tagged her husband as well as Daly.

Speaking on the "Today" show the week following the wedding, Daly shared some details about the event with his co-hosts, who were eager to hear how the stunning ceremony played out.

"They’re an unlikely pair. They’re like if you paired delicious fried chicken with champagne," he joked at the time. "On paper, on the menu, it doesn’t work, but it does work."

Shelton and Stefani exchanged vows at a small church Shelton had built on a property in Oklahoma after filing for a marriage license on June 29. However, Daly revealed that Shelton’s vows were not as traditional as the heartfelt words Gwen shared. Not the best with words and emotions, the world-class country singer brought out a guitar and sang an original song he penned for the occasion to act as his vows to his now-wife.

"He sings her a song while he was crying, one that he wrote just for her… not a dry eye in the house," Daly said.

He added: "It was a bunch of ‘pinch-me’ moments."

The couple has clearly been having fun since officially tying the knot on their years-long relationship. Last week, during a performance in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Gwen playfully corrected Shelton after he used what is now her maiden name, Stefani.

"I thought it was Gwen Shelton now," Stefani joked while the singers prepared to perform, much to the delight of the crowd.