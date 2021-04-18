2021 ACMs sees Blake Shelton perform first No. 1 hit 'Austin' 20 years later

Blake Shelton gave old and newcomer fans alike a dose of his greatest hits during his performance at the ACM Awards on Sunday.

The 44-year-old fiancé of Gwen Stefani, 51, hit the ACM stage in Nashville and began his medley of hits with his debut single, "Austin," a record which rewarded Shelton with his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart back in 2001.

Donning his signature blue jeans and a member’s only-style jacket over a simple blue collared shirt, the "Voice" judge then flipped the decades and turned to something a little more current and performed his latest single, "Minimum Wage," which will appear on his forthcoming studio album, "Body Language," on May 21.

"Best surprise @blakeshelton singing Austin #ACMAwards," wrote one viewer along with a red heart-eyed emoji. "@blakeshelton Excellent performance on ACMs! Austin has always been a favorite. Congrats on 20 years!" said another fan.

2021 ACM AWARDS: KEITH URBAN DECLARES 'NASHVILLE IS BACK' AS MIRANDA LAMBERT, ELLE KING KICK OFF THE SHOW

In addition to his flashback to nostalgia, Shelton and Stefani were also nominated for music event of the year for their No. 1 hit duet, "Nobody But You." The award went to Carly Pearce and Lee Brice for their song, "I Hope You're Happy Now."

ADAM LEVINE JOKES BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI 'CAN'T AFFORD' TO HIRE HIM AS THEIR WEDDING SINGER

Shelton recently revealed that he’s hoping to wed Stefani before they get "sucked back in" to working on "The Voice."

2021 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET FASHION

"Hopefully this summer," he said last month on the "Today" show’s "Hoda & Jenna" segment. "I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it might be OK, but I don’t know so that’s tentatively the plan."