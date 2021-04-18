Expand / Collapse search
ACM Awards
Published

2021 ACM Awards: Keith Urban declares 'Nashville is back'

Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and more performed

By Nate Day | Fox News
One of country music's biggest nights, the Academy of Country Music Awards, kicked off with a powerful duet between songstress Miranda Lambert and pop singer Elle King.

The two performed their hit "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" while donning leather jackets decorated with long pink and blue tassels.

After the number, hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton took to the stage to welcome viewers. Urban, 53, excitedly told fans that "Nashville is back" upon appearing.

The show is taking place at several locations across Nashville, Tenn., including the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

2021 ACMS PARTIAL WINNERS' LIST

Next came a performance of "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)

After bouncing back from a dangerous accident, country newcomer Blanco Brown presented the first award of the evening for group of the year, which went to Old Dominion. In their speech, the group expressed pride in being nominated alongside "such bada----."

