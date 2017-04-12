Blake Shelton called out for blaming Gwen Stefani for music confusion

Blake Shelton tried to blame girlfriend Gwen Stefani for a music mix-up, and the internet just wasn’t having it.

On Monday’s episode of “The Voice,” Shelton said he was unfamiliar with Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” ahead of contestant Brandon Royal’s performance of the hit.

In defending himself for not knowing the tune, Shelton said, “I know ‘One Love.’”

He added that it is girlfriend Stefani’s “responsibility” to introduce him to various types of music.

Fans of the show were quick to point out that Shelton has heard “Redemption Song” on “The Voice” before when it was performed during a previous season.

Some also slammed the star for blaming his lack of music knowledge on his girlfriend.

