Blake Shelton
Published

Blake Shelton wants Adam Levine to perform at his and Gwen Stefani's wedding: 'I want it to cost him'

Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Blake Shelton has a bone to pick with Adam Levine.

In early February, pop sensation Miley Cyrus offered to be the singer for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s upcoming wedding. Now, in a new interview with People magazine, Shelton is giving his thoughts on Cyrus’ offer and is taking aim at his fellow former "Voice" coach, Levine, in the process.

"Miley is one of the most talented singers I have ever met," Shelton prefaced his thoughts. "She drives me crazy because she's a lot like Kelly [Clarkson] in the way that they can burst out with this voice.

"If I'm going to sing, I have to think about it and go warm up. It's unfair," the "Happy Anywhere" singer, 44, lamented.

Blake Shelton wants Adam Levine's band, Maroon 5, to perform at his wedding because he wants it to 'cost' Levine.

Blake Shelton wants Adam Levine's band, Maroon 5, to perform at his wedding because he wants it to 'cost' Levine. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty)

"Gwen was showing me that she even said, 'I promise to be on my best behavior,'" Shelton continued. "I've known Miley long enough [for her to have to say], 'By the way, I'll be nice when I get here.' So that was nice of her."

Shelton then revealed that he would also like to see Levine's band, Maroon 5, perform at the wedding, simply because it’ll "cost" Levine, 41. 

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged in October.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged in October. ((Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images))

"I don't know what we're going to do, but I still say Adam owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him," Shelton humorously stated. "I would rather have Miley as a human being."

Earlier in the interview, Shelton reflected on his initial meetings with Stefani, 51, when the No Doubt vocalist joined the "Voice" cast during season 7 — noting his surprise when he realized that Stefani drives a minivan.

"She had just had a baby [Apollo, with Gavin Rossdale], so there wasn't even much of a friendship that first season," the country crooner said. "The thing I remember saying about her when people would ask was, 'Oh my God, that girl is unbelievable. She drives a minivan to work!" I thought rock stars drove Rolls-Royces, and Gwen was driving a black minivan."

