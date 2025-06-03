Blake Lively withdraws emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Blake Lively has requested to withdraw her claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress against "It Ends With Us" costar and director Justin Baldoni.

Shortly after Baldoni's lawyers requested relevant medical information pertaining to Lively's claims – including therapy notes and identification of the actress' mental health providers – on Monday, the 37-year-old actress filed to dismiss her original claims.

"Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims," Monday's filing stated. "However, Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice. In other words, Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously: (a) refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause; and (b) maintain the right to re-file her [infliction of emotional distress] claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed… Ms. Lively cannot have it both ways."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb said, "Once again this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt. We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage."

"The Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive new damages claims under California law, rendering certain of Ms. Lively’s original claims no longer necessary," the statement continued. "Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims."

Lively originally filed her lawsuit against Baldoni and "It Ends With Us" film producer Jamey Heath for sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress. She first filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights department and later filed one in federal court in December.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

In addition to releasing a website detailing the timeline of events that allegedly occurred, Baldoni's team has shared unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us." Both Lively and Baldoni have claimed the footage bolsters their respective claims.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

A judge later ordered that both sides follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

In April, Lively opened up about how this past year has brought the "lowest lows" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life, and I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences."

She continued, "And fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent, but I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I've been able to. And it's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong, and helped me in my belief in my fight for the world to be safe for women and girls."

"It's a pretty simple thing," she added.

The legal conflict is currently set to head to trial before a New York court in March 2026.

