Blake Lively admits to suffering 'lowest lows' of her life as she battles Justin Baldoni lawsuit

In her first television interview since her legal trouble with former co-star Justin Baldoni began, Blake Lively is breaking her silence.

Lively appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Thursday night to promote her new film, "Another Simple Favor." She had some light conversation with host Meyers before she addressed the Baldoni lawsuit.

After speaking about her children (she shares three daughters and one son with husband Ryan Reynolds), she said, "It's no surprise I've had a pretty intense year, and they're just my lifeline. No matter what day I'm having, I have to be Disneyland every day for them, and so it's the best."

Meyers, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and writer, took the opportunity to broach the subject of her "intense year," and after admitting that he's perhaps not as knowledgeable about what she's been going through as some, Lively joked, "I'm thrilled you're not doing Weekend Update right now, because you would be quite informed, so it's good."

"Were I to ask you about it, I imagine you're in a situation where you can't say much," Meyers said.

Lively agreed, but offered, "What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life, and I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences."

She continued, "And fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent, but I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I've been able to. And it's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong, and helped me in my belief in my fight for the world to be safe for women and girls."

"It's a pretty simple thing, but, you know, nothing …" she added, trailing off when the audience began to applaud.

Meyers finished the conversation by telling her that he was going to "respect that you're in a position where you can't talk about it more," and the interview continued on to lighter topics.

Lively and Baldoni starred together in "It Ends with Us," which premiered in August 2024. After a press tour rife with rumors of behind-the-scenes issues between the two, Lively filed an official complaint against him with the California Civil Rights Department.

In the complaint, Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath. She later moved her complaint to federal court, filing a lawsuit against Baldoni on Dec. 31, 2024.

The same day Lively filed her federal suit, Baldoni filed a $250 million suit against the New York Times for a December article about the alleged smear campaign he attempted to run against his co-star.

Weeks later, Baldoni then named Lively and Reynolds in a separate $400 million defamation lawsuit in which he accused the Hollywood power couple of attempting to hijack "It Ends With Us" and create their own narrative.

A trial date is scheduled for March 2026.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.