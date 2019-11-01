'Black Panther’ star blasts media for editing out ‘massive part where I give God the glory’

"Black Panther" star Letitia Wright throws shade at journalists and the media for ignoring her Christian faith.

The British actress, who was the biggest box office star in 2018 for her role as Shuri in Marvel's "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War," tweeted Monday -- two days before Harper's Bazaar named her as one of their "Women of the Year," but did not mention her faith.

"It's super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life," Wright wrote.

She added, "Haha I still love you and God will still be praised."

Wright, who says she identifies as "a child of God," also gave a shoutout to Kanye West for his new gospel-rap album.

"First time in years I've been able to play a Ye album and not have to switch it off due to the profanity," she wrote with a laughing face. "'Jesus Is King' is on repeat!"

When she received the "Rising Star" award at the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) earlier this year, she revealed her previous battle with depression and said her deep faith in Jesus got her through it.

"I can't get up here without thanking God," she shared. "A few years ago, I saw myself in a deep state of depression, and I literally wanted to quit acting. The only thing that pretty much pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith, my family, and an email from BAFTA saying they wanted me to be a part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, and I was like, 'let me try again.'"

Although Wright is set to star in a "Black Panther" sequel in 2022, she says she has her sights set on smaller projects that make people think.