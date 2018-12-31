'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright talks Christian faith, being the biggest box office star of 2018

For those paying attention to the box office, it’s no surprise that the highest box-office earning actress is a member of the “Black Panther” cast. However, despite having an incredibly successful 2018, actress Letitia Wright needed her faith to get her through some dark times.

According to Fandango, Wright is the highest box-office earning star of the year, meaning movies with her in it tended to draw a lot of people to the theater in 2018. In addition to a breakout role as the genius scientist Shuri in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” Wright appeared in “Ready Player One” and “The Commuter.”

She edged out her Marvel costars Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Sebastian Stan. She also beat Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt and Josh Brolin. However, the star noted on Twitter that she hopes her bank account will soon reflect the money she’s made for the movie industry.

“Dope dope,” she wrote. “Just deposit that amount into my bank account.”

The star previously opened up about her success in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which she described the difficult time she was having with depression prior to getting cast in “Black Panther.”

"I was putting so much pressure on myself," Wright told the outlet, noting that she struggled with whether or not she belonged in the world. "You get comfortable with the idea of thinking, maybe it's OK to leave."

However, she explained that a trip to a Bible study helped her out of the “very dark place” and that she’s been immersing herself in Christianity ever since.

"I pride myself on keeping it the same as when I came into acting, to not just change the lane and take everything, just because it may have a big name or a big budget," she says. "Am I right for this part? Is this what I should be playing? If something feels off in my spirit, I know that's God's way of saying, 'You shouldn't do that.'"