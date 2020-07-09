Bindi Irwin was ‘overcome with emotion’ after Chandler Powell’s surprise honeymoon picnic

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have made the most of their status as newlyweds, despite not having the opportunity to enjoy a traditional honeymoon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lively pair married on March 25 in an intimate ceremony that only saw Irwin’s mother Terri, brother, Robert, and her late father Steve’s best friend, Wes Mannion, as the only ones in attendance due to the novel illness that halted the world in place.

Still, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum, 21, and Powell, 23, haven't let the uncertainty stop their happiness even though they weren’t sure about the reopening of the Irwin family's Australia zoo.

“Our honeymoon certainly wasn’t what we had originally planned. It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again,” Irwin told Us Weekly on Thursday, ahead of the pair’s upcoming special “Crikey! It’s the Irwin’s: Life in Lockdown.”

“It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us,” Irwin continued. “I’m really glad that we were able to get married when we did. It feels so much better to tackle the world together as husband and wife.”

Since the animals have become such a cornerstone of their relationship and family business, Irwin and Powell spent much of the isolation period caring for the animals and working with their zoo team. Powell wanted to do something extra special for Irwin, so he surprised her with a simple, yet effective gesture.

“When Chandler surprised me with a picnic in the place we were supposed to get married … I was overcome with emotion,” the reality star raved. “Chandler is always my constant in life. No matter what is going on in the world, he reminds me to find the sunshine in every day. He’s incredible and I feel very blessed to call him my husband.”

In an exclusive clip from the family’s upcoming Animal Planet special set to air on July 11 and obtained by Us Weekly, Powell hosts a private picnic in the Australia Zoo, and tells his wife, “You have been working so hard on what was supposed to be our honeymoon, you deserve a little honeymoon break, 10 times over."

“Here’s to our new life chapter together.”