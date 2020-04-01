Bindi Irwin on the ‘tough’ choice to alter wedding plans amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bindi Irwin’s wedding to Chandler Powell might have gone on without a hiccup, but what was meant to be a fairy tale ceremony at the Australia Zoo last month became an intimate gathering due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had been planning for almost a year, but as soon as this all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe," Irwin, 21, told People about her wedding day, in which Bindi's mom, Terri, brother, Robert, and her late father Steve’s best friend, Wes Mannion, were the only ones in attendance.

"It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one," she maintained. "...Even if it wasn’t by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect."

The conservationist admitted that her then-fiancé, 23, “thought about postponing” their marriage in the wake of the global outbreak, however, the pair ultimately decided to move forward with their union as their love for one another was too strong to stifle.

"You want to share this day with everyone," she said. "But when it boiled down to it, we both just said, 'Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together.'"

Powell told the outlet that he struggled to contain his emotions when he set eyes on his bride-to-be in her long-sleeved wedding gown.

"The first time I saw Bindi in that dress was the most beautiful sight in the world," he said. "I immediately teared up. Nothing has ever felt more right than that moment in time."

And Irwin believes her father, the late “Crocodile Hunter” who died in 2006, would approve of his daughter’s journey and prospective for the future.

"These last few days have been amazing reflecting on our whirlwind of a day and also looking forward to the future," she said. "My dad would be so happy."

Irwin and Powell, 22, started dating in 2013 when he was in Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition, People noted at the time of their engagement. He visited the Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family lives and works.

Since then, Powell has grown to share her affinity for animals. She previously told the outlet that she's thrilled to find someone who shares her late father's love of "wildlife and conservation," noting, "He has this strength [that] is necessary when you're jumping on crocs."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.