Bindi Irwin says her baby ‘is doing great’ and is the size of a ‘mountain pygmy-possum’

Wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin says her pregnancy has been an exciting experience.

The 22-year-old “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star posted a photo of herself cradling her growing belly to Instagram on Saturday.

“My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great,” she captioned that snapshot, which unlike other ones she’s shared, was captured in an indoor setting.

“Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum,” Irwin continued. “Too cute!”

Irwin has been posting very on-brand pregnancy content since her first update on Sept. 12, which has allowed the soon-to-be-mother to compare her daughter’s size to that of an animal.

At first, Irwin compared her “Baby Wildlife Warrior” to the “size of a hummingbird.”

Ten days after that, Irwin shared that her baby was “about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise.”

Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell, 23, has been supportive of his expecting wife’s pregnancy.

"She's already growing up so fast and she hasn't even arrived yet. I love you and our baby girl," Powell commented under Irwin’s latest post.

Earlier this month, he shared an Instagram post of his own to celebrate Irwin’s second trimester.

“Love you @bindisueirwin. You’re beautiful and I know you’ll be an amazing mother,” he wrote.

Irwin and Powell were married on March 25 and announced they were expecting on Aug. 11.

In the couple’s safari jacket-themed announcement post, Irwin told her 4 million Instagram followers that “we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”