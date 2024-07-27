Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex Firerose posts statement following explicit audio leak: ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Following the leaked audio of Billy Ray Cyrus allegedly berating her, Firerose posted a statement to her social media.

On Friday, the 37-year-old shared in a now expired Instagram story, "This week has been monumental in many ways and I'm so appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support," per People.

"There are so many great experts, books & resources on healing," she continued. ""I promise there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Keep educating yourself."

She also tagged Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a psychologist who specializes in narcissistic behavior in relationships, as well as two other accounts, @healing.after.a.narcissist and @covert_narcissist_info.

Representatives for Firerose and Cyrus did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

On Wednesday, Fox News Digital obtained shocking audio between Cyrus and his estranged wife, where the country crooner is heard berating his Australian ex and using profane language.

"Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges ex-wife," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"That’s before I knew her parents last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain."

"See you in court," he ended the statement, which he also put on his Instagram Story.

In the recording, the former couple can be heard arguing about leaving for a presumed gig of Cyrus', which leads to some profanity, including calling her a "a selfish f---ing b----."

A source alleges to Fox News Digital that the surfaced audio has been edited. They claim it's a series of conversations between the former couple that have been edited together. The source says the recorded, reportedly edited, conversations took place the night of a Nicki Minaj concert. Firerose allegedly didn’t want Cyrus to perform with the singer because she was jealous.

The source claims Cyrus locked himself in a cabin and Firerose broke in, leading to the heated conversations.

Cyrus and Firerose, known legally as Johanna Hodges, married in October 2023. Several months later, in May, Cyrus filed for an annulment, citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleged "inappropriate marital conduct," in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Since then, the couple have been engaged in a tumultuous online battle, including allegations of abuse and fraudulent spending.

Fox News Digital’s Caroline Thayer and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.