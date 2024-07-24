Billy Ray Cyrus addresses explicit bombshell audio berating ex Firerose: 'At my wit's end'

Billy Ray Cyrus is responding after bombshell audio of him belittling his soon-to-be ex-wife, Firerose, and additionally making disparaging comments about some of his children surfaced.

Fox News Digital has obtained shocking audio between Cyrus and his estranged wife, where the country crooner is heard berating his Australian ex and using profane language.

Shortly after the audio was released, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer addressed the recording, confirming it was him.

MILEY CYRUS' MOM SLAMS BILLY RAY CYRUS CLAIMS 'HANNAH MONTANA' DESTROYED FAMILY

"Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges ex-wife," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"That’s before I knew her parents last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain."

"See you in court," he ended the statement, which he also put on his Instagram Story.

In the recording, the former couple can be heard arguing about leaving for a presumed gig of Cyrus'.

"It's 9:15 you idiot. I needed to leave two hours ago," Cyrus said.

"No, you didn't. You can still leave and get there in time," Firerose suggested.

LISTEN: BILLY RAY CYRUS BERATES EX FIREROSE IN BOMBSHELL AUDIO

"Get the f--- out of here. I'm not going… I'm not in no place to go do a show. I had to go when I was ready to go," Cyrus continued. "If you could just s--- the f--- up."

"Please stop screaming at me," Firerose said before Cyrus went on a tirade.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If you would have left it alone when I told you. It's done. Now I'm really f---ing pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not f---ing listen. And this ain't about your BRCA [gene]. This ain't about your surgery. This ain't about nothing. This is about you being a f---ing selfish b----. I don't think you're real smart. I've changed my damn mind on that s---. What you are is a selfish f---ing b----," he can be heard yelling.

"I'll tell you what," Cyrus continued. "That's what you are. You're a selfish a--- f---ing b----. You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I'm gonna go out in public with your dumb---. And f---ing have you do this s--- anywhere you want. In front of whoever."

"Are you referring to you screaming at me right now?" Firerose retorted.

"This would not be happening if you would have just shut your f---ing moth. Look what a f---ing mess you made. What a dumb--- thing to do. Now that's dumb--- cause you have to know I will not tolerate that s---. You just f---ed up," Cyrus said.

Firerose then told her husband she wanted him "to be happy," before the conversation ended with more name-calling.

"That's what you are. You're a selfish a--- f---ing b---h. You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I'm gonna go out in public with your dumb---. And f---ing have you do this s--- anywhere you want. In front of whoever." — Billy Ray Cyrus to Firerose in audio obtained by Fox News Digital

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A source alleges to Fox News Digital that the surfaced audio has been edited. They claim it's a series of conversations between the former couple that have been edited together. The source says the recorded, reportedly edited, conversations took place the night of a Nicki Minaj concert. Firerose allegedly didn’t want Cyrus to perform with the singer because she was jealous.

The source claims Cyrus locked himself in a cabin and Firerose broke in, leading to the heated conversations.

Cyrus and Firerose originally married in October 2023. The following May, Cyrus filed for an annulment, citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleged "inappropriate marital conduct," in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Since then, the couple have been engaged in a tumultuous online battle.

A separate audio obtained by Fox News Digital has Cyrus referring to himself in the third person, addressing his children that he shares with ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, two of whom he adopted.

"The other two children that were there was s---s from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray. By two separate fathers. No, wait a minute, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she even met Billy Ray," he said, referencing Trace and Brandi Cyrus.

WHO ARE MILEY CYRUS' SIBLINGS? A LOOK INTO THE LIVES OF THE 6 CYRUS CHILDREN

LISTEN: BILLY RAY CYRUS BASHES EX-WIFE TISH CYRUS IN NEW AUDIO

"Just think if it said that. The truth on — I mean, Noah, Brandi, Trace. And everyone knows devil's a skank."

While it's been reported that Cyrus was talking about his daughter, Miley Cyrus, the same source claims to Fox News Digital that his "everyone knows devil's a skank" remark has nothing to do with the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

MILEY CYRUS SUPPORTS MOTHER TISH AS SHE WEDS 'PRISON BREAK' STAR DOMINIC PURCELL WHILE SOME SIBLINGS SKIP IT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cyrus' relationship has reportedly been strained with several of his children, including Miley, for some time. In a conversation with David Letterman that premiered last month, Miley said she inherited her narcissim from her father.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Firerose, Noah, Brandi, Miley and Tish Cyrus for comment.