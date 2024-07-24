Expand / Collapse search
Feud

Billy Ray Cyrus addresses explicit bombshell audio berating ex Firerose: 'At my wit's end'

A source claims Miley Cyrus was not the subject of father Billy Ray's devil comment

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Billy Ray Cyrus bashes ex-wife Tish Cyrus in new audio

Billy Ray Cyrus bashes ex-wife Tish Cyrus in new audio

Billy Ray Cyrus is heard criticizing his ex, as well as some of his children, in new audio obtained by Fox News Digital.

Billy Ray Cyrus is responding after bombshell audio of him belittling his soon-to-be ex-wife, Firerose, and additionally making disparaging comments about some of his children surfaced.

Fox News Digital has obtained shocking audio between Cyrus and his estranged wife, where the country crooner is heard berating his Australian ex and using profane language.

Shortly after the audio was released, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer addressed the recording, confirming it was him. 

Firerose in a denim shirt leans against husband Billy Ray in the leaves

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose look in love in a photo shared to the Australian singer's Instagram in May 2023. (Firerose Instagram)

"Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges ex-wife," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"That’s before I knew her parents last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain."

"See you in court," he ended the statement, which he also put on his Instagram Story.

Firerose in a black hat and long blonde hair poses next o Billy Ray in a dark grey shirt and straw hat

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose - both musicians. - married in October 2023. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

In the recording, the former couple can be heard arguing about leaving for a presumed gig of Cyrus'. 

"It's 9:15 you idiot. I needed to leave two hours ago," Cyrus said.

"No, you didn't. You can still leave and get there in time," Firerose suggested.

Billy Ray Cyrus berates ex Firerose in bombshell audio

"Get the f--- out of here. I'm not going… I'm not in no place to go do a show. I had to go when I was ready to go," Cyrus continued. "If you could just s--- the f--- up."

"Please stop screaming at me," Firerose said before Cyrus went on a tirade.

Firerose in a green top puts her hands on Billy Ray's chest

Firerose can be heard asking Billy Ray Cyrus to stop yelling at her in the audio. (Firerose Instagram)

"If you would have left it alone when I told you. It's done. Now I'm really f---ing pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not f---ing listen. And this ain't about your BRCA [gene]. This ain't about your surgery. This ain't about nothing. This is about you being a f---ing selfish b----. I don't think you're real smart. I've changed my damn mind on that s---. What you are is a selfish f---ing b----," he can be heard yelling.

"I'll tell you what," Cyrus continued. "That's what you are. You're a selfish a--- f---ing b----. You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I'm gonna go out in public with your dumb---. And f---ing have you do this s--- anywhere you want. In front of whoever."

Billy Ray Cyrus on the couch holding a guitar is seated next to wife Firerose on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Billy Ray Cyrus hurled expletives at his estranged wife, Firerose. A source alleges to Fox News Digital that the audio had been edited and was taken from a series of conversations had by the former couple. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Are you referring to you screaming at me right now?" Firerose retorted.

"This would not be happening if you would have just shut your f---ing moth. Look what a f---ing mess you made. What a dumb--- thing to do. Now that's dumb--- cause you have to know I will not tolerate that s---. You just f---ed up," Cyrus said.

Firerose then told her husband she wanted him "to be happy," before the conversation ended with more name-calling.

"That's what you are. You're a selfish a--- f---ing b---h. You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I'm gonna go out in public with your dumb---. And f---ing have you do this s--- anywhere you want. In front of whoever."

— Billy Ray Cyrus to Firerose in audio obtained by Fox News Digital

A source alleges to Fox News Digital that the surfaced audio has been edited. They claim it's a series of conversations between the former couple that have been edited together. The source says the recorded, reportedly edited, conversations took place the night of a Nicki Minaj concert. Firerose allegedly didn’t want Cyrus to perform with the singer because she was jealous.

The source claims Cyrus locked himself in a cabin and Firerose broke in, leading to the heated conversations.

Cyrus and Firerose originally married in October 2023. The following May, Cyrus filed for an annulment, citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleged "inappropriate marital conduct," in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Since then, the couple have been engaged in a tumultuous online battle.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus sing on stage at the Academy of Country Music Honors

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for an annulment from Firerose in May 2024. (Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM)

A separate audio obtained by Fox News Digital has Cyrus referring to himself in the third person, addressing his children that he shares with ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, two of whom he adopted. 

"The other two children that were there was s---s from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray. By two separate fathers. No, wait a minute, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she even met Billy Ray," he said, referencing Trace and Brandi Cyrus.

Braison Cyrus in a black suit, next to Brandi Cyrus in a black dress next to Trace Cyrus in a jean jacket next to Tish and Billy Ray and beneath them is Noah in pink

Billy Ray Cyrus is photographed at "The Last Song" premiere (which daughter Miley Cyrus starred in), with his older children and ex-wife (L-R) Braison Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Billy Ray Cyrus bashes ex-wife Tish Cyrus in new audio

"Just think if it said that. The truth on — I mean, Noah, Brandi, Trace. And everyone knows devil's a skank."

While it's been reported that Cyrus was talking about his daughter, Miley Cyrus, the same source claims to Fox News Digital that his "everyone knows devil's a skank" remark has nothing to do with the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

MILEY CYRUS SUPPORTS MOTHER TISH AS SHE WEDS 'PRISON BREAK' STAR DOMINIC PURCELL WHILE SOME SIBLINGS SKIP IT

Billy Ray Cyrus in a brown shirt and hat is hugged by daughter Miley Cyrus in black

A source told Fox News Digital that Billy Ray Cyrus' comment, "devil's a skank," was not in reference to his daughter, Miley Cyrus. (Vijat Mohindra/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Cyrus' relationship has reportedly been strained with several of his children, including Miley, for some time. In a conversation with David Letterman that premiered last month, Miley said she inherited her narcissim from her father.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Firerose, Noah, Brandi, Miley and Tish Cyrus for comment.

