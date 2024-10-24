Billy Crystal admits he wouldn’t date Princess Diana after her reaction to Meg Ryan’s iconic movie scene

Billy Crystal is reflecting on the time he met the late Princess Diana.

Crystal, 76, shared the story of when he witnessed the late Princess of Wales’ live reaction to the film "When Harry Met Sally" at the 1989 London premiere.

The actor joked that Princess Diana’s reaction to Meg Ryan’s famous fake orgasm scene would ruin the royal’s chances of a second date.

"She was unbelievable," he explained on "The View." "We sit together. She’s on my left and Meg is on her left. So, it’s me, [director Rob Reiner], Princess [Diana] and then Meg."

"We sit down together in the balcony in the theater. And the trumpets are blaring as we walk in, which happens in every movie theater. And Meg’s like — she’s so cute — leaning in front like, ‘Do you believe who she is?’ It’s . . . crazy."

He continued to say that the audience had anticipated the scene where Ryan’s character, Sally, loudly demonstrated how women can fake reaching a sexual climax, in front of Crystal's character, Harry, and all the other patrons at New York City's Katz's Deli.

"And then the deli scene happens, and the whole audience below us is now looking back to see how the princess is going to react to Meg faking the orgasm," he described.

"She starts laughing — a big laugh," Crystal recalled as he mimicked a low, barking chuckle that one wouldn’t expect from Princess Diana.

"[It was] the kind of laugh that if we were dating, I wouldn’t see her again." — Billy Crystal

"[It was] the kind of laugh that if we were dating, I wouldn’t see her again."

"The laugh. She’s beautiful, but the laugh!" he quipped. "But it was a spectacular, spectacular evening, and so great to meet her."

During a 2019 "When Harry Met Sally" reunion panel with Ryan, Crystal and director Reiner, Reiner explained that the scene required multiple takes and said he stepped in for Ryan at one point to show her how he wanted the moment to play out.

"The first couple of times, it was like, 'I need it more, I need it more.' And then it was, 'Let me show you.' So I sat across from Billy," Reiner remembered.

"He had an orgasm Mighty Joe Young would have been proud of," Crystal joked.

Crystal also recalled how many times Ryan had to act the scene out to get it right. "On the other side of her, I ate 27 pastrami sandwiches," the six-time Emmy Award winner said. "For any Jew, that's a lot."

"When Harry Met Sally" became a box office hit and remains an enduring comedy classic. The part of Sally marked Ryan's first leading role in a movie, and she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Crystal’s recent project is an upcoming American drama psychological thriller, titled "Before." Crystal executive produced and starred in the miniseries.



"Before" will premiere on Apple TV+ Oct. 25.