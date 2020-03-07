Bill Maher defends Monica Lewinsky, rips 'callous' Bill Clinton over 'manage my anxieties' remark

"Real Time" host Bill Maher tore into former President Bill Clinton on Friday night's show over remarks Clinton makes in the new "Hillary" documentary series, saying his affair with Monica Lewinsky was to help him "manage my anxieties."

During the "Overtime" segment of Maher's show, a viewer asked the host's panel of guests what they thought of Clinton's comments.

Several panelists joked that Clinton's self-prescribed stress remedy appeared to have worked, arguing he did "very well" as commander-in-chief.

But Maher didn't laugh off the question.

"Can I, for one second, channel Monica Lewinsky?" Maher asked the panel. "I just gotta say the blindness of a man saying that I had this affair with this person was to manage my anxieties -- how does that make her feel? It's a terrible thing to say."

GAYLE KING, CBS ANCHORS BLASTS BILL CLINTON FOR NOT APOLOGIZING TO MONICA LEWINSKY: 'IT SEEMS SO UNFAIR'

The HBO star compared Clinton to the type of men who remarry after a divorce and then claim their second bride is the "love of my life" -- asking the panel, what about the "first wife"?

"The Clintons are very blind. They have a callousness to them," panelist Caitlin Flanagan, an author and contributor to The Atlantic magazine, told Maher.

"They really do," Maher agreed. "This to me was very callous. It's like, 'Manage my anxieties.' Really? Is there not a human being there?"

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Especially when she's revealed that she was in love with him," Flanagan said.

"Yes!" the "Real Time" host exclaimed. "He bought her that book of poetry, remember that? And there was that tape where he was like, 'Good morning' because he got a b---j-- that day. It's a little more than that."