Beyoncé and Jay-Z will give one fan free tickets for ‘life’ if they go vegan

Go vegan and you could win free tickets for "life" to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s concerts.

On Thursday, the singer announced she’s working with the Greenprint Project, which encourages people to eat only a plant-based diet for primarily environmental purposes. The project is tied to a book published by Marco Borges, who is Beyonce's trainer. The famous couple penned the introduction, writing they are “not about promoting any one way of living your life” but rather are encouraging people to “incorporate more plant-based meal into their everyday lives.”

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” they continued. “We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

That said, full veganism isn’t required — rather, the “Single Ladies” singer is hoping those interested in entering the contest will incorporate some plant-based meals into their diet, like participating in “Meatless Mondays” or eating a plant-based meal for breakfast.

It’s important to note the winner won’t technically receive free tickets “for life” but rather a maximum of 30 years, according to the contest’s official rules. The sweepstakes ends on April 22 and a winner will be selected on May 22.

You can enter the contest here by submitting your name and email.

On Twitter, many of the singer’s fans appeared to be on board.