'Bewitched' actress Erin Murphy posts barefaced photo to shut down persistent facelift rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maybe it’s witchcraft?

"Bewitched" alum Erin Murphy shared a barefaced selfie on Instagram Wednesday.

"This is 61…WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup," she wrote.

'I DREAM OF JEANNIE' STAR BARBARA EDEN SHARES WHAT FANS CONFESS ABOUT HER ICONIC CHARACTER

She added she’s not sure "why so many random people on social media feel the need to speculate that I’ve had a facelift; but I haven’t."

She said maybe it was a "backhanded compliment" that people think she looks good "for her age."

"This is me at 61," she insisted.

Murphy, who began playing Tabitha on "Bewitched" as a toddler, said she has a small scar on her head from a dog-walking incident a few years ago, another under her chin from a childhood fall, and "smile lines around my eyes, since I laugh more than I cry."

"I’ve got some freckles and a little tan, since I love the sunshine," she shared.

‘BEWITCHED’ CHILD STAR ERIN MURPHY EXPLAINS WHY SHE ‘WALKED AWAY FROM THE BUSINESS' AFTER THE SHOW ENDED

"Before you sit down at the computer and write something negative, about someone you’ve never met, why don’t you think about something nice you can say, or don’t say anything at all," she advised. "Get outside and enjoy this beautiful day. That’s where I’ll be."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

She was quickly flooded with praise in the comments.

"What you have are great genes!" one person wrote.

"Fabulous," a second person said with a fire emoji and a third follower said, "How did you forget those beautiful blues?" referring to her eyes.

Murphy grew up on television, and the accident that left her with a chin scar was even written into a 1970 episode of the sitcom.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"How’s your chin?" Murphy’s TV mom, Elizabeth Montgomery, asked as Samantha Stephens when the young actress walked into the kitchen sporting a Band-Aid.

"It’s better," Tabitha replied.

"Well, that’s good," her mother said. "Maybe next time I tell you you’re too young to fly, you’ll pay attention."

‘I DREAM OF JEANNIE’ STAR BARBARA EDEN RECREATES ICONIC GENIE POSE AT 94

Murphy, born in 1964 — the same year "Bewitched" debuted — began playing Samantha Stephens and her husband Darrin’s daughter, Tabitha, in 1966.

She first shared the role with her twin sister, Diane, before taking it on solo once she was older.

Murphy was 8 years old when the series ended after eight seasons in 1972.

‘BRADY BUNCH’ STAR MAUREEN MCCORMICK SHARES KEY TO SUCCESSFUL 40-YEAR HOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE

"I think one of the reasons this show is still so popular is that it kind of appeals to everyone," Murphy told Fox News Digital last year.

"Everybody wishes they could do magic. Everybody, you know, likes the fantasy element of it. Plus, it was really well done. So I think because it was well-written and well-acted and well directed, it's held up surprisingly well over the years."

Murphy also joked she couldn’t believe it had been 60 years since "Bewitched" first premiered on Sept. 17, 1964, "because that means I’m turning 60 this year, too — and that’s impossible!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress said she’s always thought of her co-stars as family.

"I spent my whole childhood growing up on a television set, so my mom or dad were with me, but they were up in my dressing room and were offstage," she explained. "So, the actors who played my family were the ones there right next to me, so, I always thought of them as family members."