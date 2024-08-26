‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ stars Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green didn't speak for 18 years after show ended

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green recently discussed the reason behind their falling out after "Beverly Hills, 90210" ended.

During an appearance on Green's podcast, "Oldish," the former co-stars reflected on the sudden end of their friendship following the end of the popular Fox show, despite having been very close while filming.

"What I remember is going by [Spelling's then-boyfriend and their former costar] Vincent [Young]’s house to see you multiple days after we wrapped and trying to keep a connection going. But it got to the point where I just never got that from you," Green explained.

He continued, "And then I remember being at the ‘90210’ DVD release party and you were married to [now-estranged husband] Dean [McDermott] and I was with [now-ex-wife] Megan [Fox] when we were still just dating — you guys got there, and you never said hello to me once. I just kept missing you guys, and then you were gone."

During their time on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Green and Spelling portrayed Donna Martin and David Silver. Not only were their character's love interests on the show, the two actors also dated off camera for some time.

Spelling then entered a romantic relationship with Vincent Young, who joined the show, portraying Noah Hunter, dating him for two years before breaking up in 2001. She admitted the "complicated" nature of the romance added to the distance between her and Green, saying she would feel anxious every time he would come to see her.

"It was just this thing of like, ‘She just doesn’t want to be my friend.’ I genuinely felt that way," he said. "I tried to visit you and I would call you. When that wasn’t reciprocated, so I gave up. I didn’t know what was going on in your life." — Brian Austin Green

"That relationship was not a good relationship for me and toward the end I got wrapped up and things weren’t good," she said. "I shied away from you because you weren’t a fan of [my] relationship [with Vincent]. You had a good working relationship with Vincent, but I don’t think you felt like our personal relationship was something that was correct for me."

She continued, "My process was different, and I would shy away from those that would really fight for me. I never stopped thinking about you and never stopped wanting to reach out and reconnect."

Following the last season of the show in 2000, the once close cast mates did not speak to one another for 18 years. When asked what she thought the reason for the break in their friendship was, Spelling said she can still remember the last conversation they had before going years without speaking.

"I remember crying that we were going to lose touch because we were so close. It was almost like going through a divorce or something," she said. "I remember you said, 'We're always gonna be together. We're even all gonna go on vacations together.' And that was the last time we spoke for 18 years."

Green emphasized how hard he tried to maintain their connection but remembered feeling like "she just doesn’t want to be my friend."

"I genuinely felt that way," he told Spelling. "I tried to visit you and I would call you. When that wasn’t reciprocated, so I gave up. I didn’t know what was going on in your life."

While Spelling was able to identify how her relationship with Young played a role in the breakdown of her friendship with Green, she also felt his relationship with Vanessa Marcil added tension between them.

Marcil and Green met when she joined the cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" in the show's 9th season, and they dated for four years from 1999 to 2003. They share a son, Kassius.

"That relationship was frustrating to see from a friend’s perspective who loves someone so much. To see what is going on and see how your friend is treated and not be OK with it," Spelling said. "But also knowing that you can’t really say anything because the person has to go through their own experience and go on their journey."

The two have since reconnected and are closer than ever, with Spelling explaining during an April 2024 episode of her podcast "misSpelling," she and Green have a "brother and sister" relationship and have such a close connection that she can "tell him everything."