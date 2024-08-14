Tori Spelling once attempted to stab younger brother with a letter opener

Tori Spelling and Randy Spelling's sibling rivalry escalated to an attempted stabbing during their childhood.

On Tuesday's episode of the "misSPELLING" podcast, Tori had her younger brother on as a guest and the pair took a trip down memory lane to reveal that their childhood was actually "relatable."

"I think people from the outside perspective probably think there’s nothing relatable about our childhood," Tori said. "We still had the sibling relationship, and we still had the fights, the fun times, all of it. There was the time I tried to stab you."

Tori explained that she had two choices for a weapon, "a letter opener and a rock." Randy recalled the incident and noted that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress used to lash out when she was angry.

The brother-sister duo couldn't exactly remember how old they were at the time, but they estimated Tori was 14 and Randy was 8 or 9. At the time, Tori had just started a new school and was in a routine of calling her friends every night.

"You would always be at the door," Tori shouted at her brother, adding, "and you’d always be listening!"

"I just wanted attention. That’s so sad," Randy replied.

Eventually, Randy drove Tori "bat s--- f---ing crazy" and she lost it.

"I threw open the door, grabbed my crystal, King Arthur sword in the stone, pulled up my letter opener, and I ran out and tried to stab him," she said.

Later in the episode, Tori noted that she "wasn’t going to stab him," but Randy said he's forever haunted by the look on his sister's face that night.

This was not the only time Tori got that angry. On the podcast, the television star told her brother that the last time she'd been that angry was during an altercation with her ex, Dean McDermott.

"The final fight Dean and I had," she said, adding, "I smashed my baked potato across the kitchen with inhuman strength."

She explained that the fight occurred in June 2023 and was the final straw for the former couple.

Spelling first filed for divorce on March 29. She cited June 17, 2023, as the couple's date of separation. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star requested spousal support from McDermott and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her estranged husband.

The couple share five children, which Spelling requested full custody of, along with joint legal custody.

The former couple were both married to other people when they met filming "Mind Over Matter" in July 2005.

They both divorced their respective spouses and married in May 2006, less than a month after their divorces were finalized.