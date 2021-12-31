Betty White's greatest roles through the years

Betty White led a storied Hollywood career before she passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

White began her work at an early age working for radio shows, before transitioning her way into the TV world. The actress was already considered a TV veteran when she landed the role in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" that would level up her career.

"I’ve been working steady for 63 years," she said in a 2010 interview for the ABC News program "Nightline." "But everybody says, ‘Oh, it’s such a renaissance.’ Maybe I went away and didn’t know it."

Here is a look back at some of her greatest roles:

'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

White received her breakout role when she was cast as Sue Ann Nivens in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s. She won two Emmys for her work in the TV series that launched her into stardom.

‘Golden Girls’

White went on to be cast as Rose Nylund in the hit show "Golden Girls." The actress won another Emmy for her role in the sitcom.

'Hot in Cleveland'

White starred in "Hot in Cleveland" as Elka Ostrovsky. The show ran for five seasons and White earned an Emmy nomination for her role.

'Boston Legal'

White played the reoccurring character of Catherine Piper in "Boston Legal."

'Saturday Night Live'

Just when you thought White might be getting ready to retire from her Hollywood career, she landed a role hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2010. She held the record for the oldest host of "SNL."

She landed the role after a Facebook campaign rallied up enough fan support to catch the attention of those behind the scenes of "SNL."

'The Proposal'

White also made some appearances in movies. In 2009, she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in "The Proposal."

'You Again'

Around the same time, White made it to the big screen for another iconic role in "You Again." She starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristen Bell.