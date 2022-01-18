Betty White's 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Valerie Bertinelli says she thinks about late star 'all the time'

Betty White left quite an impression on her "Hot in Cleveland" co-star Valerie Bertinelli.

The two appeared on the TV Land sitcom for six seasons from 2010-2015 alongside Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick.

Bertinelli, Leeves and Malick played three aging Los Angeles natives who decide to stay put in Cleveland where they're still considered hot after their Paris-bound plane makes an emergency landing. The trio rents a home with a cooky caretaker played by White.

When the comedy legend passed away on Dec. 31, Bertinelli honored her co-star with a loving message on Twitter, gushing over how "bright" Heaven must be now that White has arrived.

In a new interview with Extra, the actress opened up about her late co-star and how she celebrated what would have been White's 100th birthday on Monday.

"Well, I went to bed at 6 o’clock because I had to get up at 3. So I wanted to have a vodka on the rocks with a hot dog, so I’ll be doing that in her honor tonight," she said referencing White's famous adoration for the simple meal.

"I think about her all the time," Bertinelli continued. "I mean, whenever I look at my animals, she named two of my pets, so she’s just she’s always around me, always."

White was famously an animal lover.

"You know, it’s always, like, harder for us because we’re left behind, but I’m so happy for her because I know she’s with [husband] Allen [Ludden]," Bertinelli gushed. "I know she’s with all the animals that went before her. I know she is in literal heaven. She absolutely is."

The star also addressed the death of her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. The two remained very close after their split, and she was with the rocker in his final moments.

"That was really hard, and if I can give any small bit of wisdom to anybody, it’s to treat someone like you’re never going to see them again and let them know how you feel about them because you just don’t know when, when is going to be the last time that you see them," she shared.

