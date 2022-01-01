Betty White credited long, happy life to doing what she liked - including eating hot dogs, vodka

Betty White seemed to have it all figured out.

The television icon died at the age of 99 on Friday, just days shy of her 100th birthday.

The "Golden Girls" alum often spoke about the upcoming milestone and had promoted it with a cover story on People magazine.

Throughout her later years, the star was often asked what contributed to her longevity, as not only did she outlive many of her contemporaries, but she continued working until she died.

In 2018, White spoke to Parade magazine, revealing that the secret to her long and happy life was, in part, her consumption of foods she enjoyed, such as vodka and hot dogs – "probably in that order" – rather than restricting her diet.

When White's "The Proposal" co-star Sandra Bullock paid tribute to the late icon, she referenced the silly diet.

"I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight — on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad," Bullock, 57, said in a statement to Fox News via her rep. "I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us."

Of course, White also credited her happiness to a positive attitude as well.

"Enjoy life," she told Parade. "Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look."

Just a day before her death, White shared a statement with Fox News via her rep regarding her long-lasting happiness.

"I've always been a cockeyed optimist," said the star. "I got it from my mom. I'm gonna stick with it."