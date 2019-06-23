Bella Thorne says she's 'closer to finding' nude photo hacker

Whoever hacked Bella Thorne's nude photos better watch out.

“Getting closer to finding this guy,” the former Disney starlet wrote in an Instagram story on Friday (via Us Weekly).

Thorne, 21, posted screenshots of text messages related to the investigation. In the screenshots, the sender wrote to her, “Rest assure [sic] my friend we are working on solving this to get you piece [sic] of mind. Respecting your wishes to not solicit criminal charges; we’ve had to solicit expert assistance with making 100% sure we have I’d [sic] the correct person responsible for these insensitive invasion of your privacy.”

The "Famous in Love" star also lashed out in another Instagram story at those shaming her for taking nude photos at all.

“Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting. So what, a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen? I, as a woman, should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t,” she fumed.

The saga began last week when Thorne posted screenshots of text messages between her and her alleged hacker, as well as a series of topless photos fully exposing her breasts.

“For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see,” she tweeted at the time. "For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f—king sick of it, I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DONT GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will.”

Thorne, who has not yet revealed her alleged hacker's identity, previously fired back at "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg, who shamed her on air for taking and storing the semi-naked shots.

"Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don't know that in 2019, that this is an issue, I'm sorry, you don't get to do that," Goldberg said on the ABC staple.

Thorne replied in a video later that day, "I'm not gonna lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi, now that everyone's seen my s—t. I hope you're so f—king happy. I can only imagine all the kids who have their s—t released and then they commit suicide. You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation."