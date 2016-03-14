Bella Cruise discusses relationship with famous parents Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Despite rarely being seen together, Bella Cruise says she’s close with her movie star parents, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

“Of course [we talk], they’re my parents,” Bella told New Idea of their relationship, adding that anyone who believes estrangement rumors is “full of s–t.”

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella in 1993 and ended their 10-year marriage in 2001. At the time, Bella and their son Connor (whom the pair adopted in 1995) opted to live with their father. Nicole eventually left the Church of Scientology and married Keith Urban, while Tom married Katie Holmes (the couple divorced in 2012).

Last September, Bella, 23, secretly tied the knot with Max Parker, 29, and has been quietly living in London.

When asked if they’ve distanced themselves from that glamorous life, Parker weighed in with, “Yeah, you could say that. It’s more [of a] weird [situation] for everyone else.”

While the couple have only been married for six months, they’re already planning to expand their family.

“I’m 23, so we’ll see [when the time is right to start a family],” Bella said. “I’m still a baby myself!”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.