Bebe Rexha helping to rebuild Albania following devastating 6.4-magnitude earthquake

Bebe Rexha returned from a recent trip to Albania where she’s spearheading an effort to help the country rebuild after a devastating earthquake last month killed 51 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.

Rexha visited Bubq village, 18 miles west of the capital Tirana, to hand over aid. The singer, who is of Albanian origin, started a GoFundMe page that’s raised more than $97,000 to help with the reconstruction efforts.

“Yesterday I returned from a two day trip to Albania seeing the damage of the earthquake first hand and meeting with those who are affected,” the star wrote on Instagram over a series of photos from her trip. “I am sooo blown away by the heart and kindness of the people there, as well as everyone around the world who has been donating.”

She continued: “We have designated two houses damaged by the earthquake to rebuild, as a start. Please continue to spread awareness about this tragedy and the help that Albania needs. I love my country ❤️ Te Dua shqiperi.”

The final line of her post loosely translates to “I love you Albania.”

The European Union and the United Nations are coordinating international efforts to assist Albania after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nov. 26, affecting more than half of the country’s population.

The quake that hit Albania’s Adriatic coast also injured more than 3,000 people. Authorities gave preliminary figures of 7,900 damaged buildings countrywide and more than 6,000 homeless sheltered in hotels, public buildings, tents and with relatives, while neighboring Kosovo has provided shelter to others.

An EU team is leading the damage assessment and distribution of aid. Six EU member states have sent 50 structural engineers, with more to come, to assess the damage together with the local counterparts.

The U.S. Agency for International Development also has deployed structural engineers from the Fairfax County and Los Angeles County fire departments to assist with damage assessments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.