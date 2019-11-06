Bebe Rexha fires back at body shamers with Kelly Clarkson: ‘A number doesn’t define you’

Bebe Rexha doesn’t have time for negativity in her life.

The Grammy-nominated pop star stopped by the “Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday and was asked by Clarkson, 37, about a tweet Rexha sent out in January ahead of the Grammy Awards in which she scolded designers who claimed they would not work with her due to her curvy figure.

"I'm sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don't like my fashion style or my music that's one thing. But don't say you can't dress someone that isn't a runway size," Rexha tweeted at the time. "We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Andddddd My size eight a** is still going to the GRAMMYs."

The 30-year-old singer responded to Clarkson’s praise and offered an explanation for her tweet, which has reverberated throughout the fashion and music business in the months since.

"Nothing fits in fittings!” said Rexha.

“You ever go to fittings and they bring all these designer things that they make in like, size zero?" Rexha asked the talk show host. "And it's like, I can't even get it one leg. And they're like, 'It fits!' I'm like, 'It doesn't fit.' And then I put it on and then I rip it and then you gotta buy it."

Clarkson agreed with Rexha's sentiment, adding, "It's not that anybody's against skinny people, it's just that we're for all people."

Rexha further explained to the “American Idol” alum that she makes a concerted effort during every one of her shows to spread the message of body positivity and self-care to concertgoers.

"The shows are always, like, young girls, young guys, or, like, daughters with their mothers," Rexha said. "I say, 'I don't care what anybody has told you, a number doesn't define you.' And I think it's really important for my fans to know that I'm not trying to be that. I don't care."

The “Last Hurrah” songstress has been at the forefront of promoting self-love and spoke with Fox News back in February about the double standard surrounding women who embrace their sexuality.

“If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy," the “I’m a Mess” singer said. "If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel."