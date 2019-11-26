Powerful earthquake hits Albania, rescue teams search for victims

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, causing damage in the area centered about 20 miles from the capital Tirana, killing at least two people, injuring 150 and collapsing buildings.

The quake, at a depth of 6.2 miles, was felt along the Albanian coast.

An Interior Ministry spokesman told Reuters he was informed one person died when they jumped out of a window during the shaking and another died in a building collapse.

"Firefighters and army staff are helping residents under the rubble," the official said.

People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls and were seen leaving homes to go to open areas.

Local media reported a restaurant was destroyed in western Durres.

A September earthquake damaged hundreds of homes.

