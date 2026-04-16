'Baywatch' alum David Charvet accused of striking and killing a dog in gated Malibu community

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"Baywatch" alum David Charvet has been accused of killing a dog in Malibu on Thursday morning.

Lost Hills law enforcement told Fox News Digital that they are not considering this incident a hit-and-run. Police officers responded to a reported traffic collision regarding a vehicle and a dog.

When they arrived, both parties were at the scene and the owner of the dog took their pet to receive immediate medical attention. Law enforcement said the dog passed away, and a report was written, pending further investigation.

Law enforcement would not confirm whether Charvet was involved in the incident.

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According to TMZ, Charvet was operating a vehicle when it struck and killed a dog just before 6 AM.

Vera Errico, the owner of the dog, told the outlet she was walking her three dogs, all on leashes, in a gated Malibu community and Charvet was driving a pick-up truck when he hit one of her animals.

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Errico told the outlet that Charvet "did not stop" after striking the dog, and she believes he left the gated community and then called the police. She explained that Charvet hit her 11-year-old English Labrador, Sunday, and Errico and her husband took her straight to the vet after the incident.

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Errico said the vet had to euthanize her dog.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Charvet's representative for comment.

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