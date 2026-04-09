'Baywatch' legend David Hasselhoff spotted on hike with younger wife after sun-soaked Mexican vacation

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"Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff and his wife Hayley Roberts were recently spotted on a hike together in Calabasas, California, after enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Mexico.

In a rare public sighting, the 73-year-old actor and the 45-year-old model were photographed while hiking Monday. Hasselhoff wore a white T-shirt with black sweatpants, a black baseball cap and black-rimmed eyeglasses. Roberts sported a white T-shirt with cap sleeves, black leggings and a blue baseball cap along with a pair of black sunglasses.

Hasselhoff, who is continuing to recover from surgery, carried two black hiking poles as the couple walked through a field.

During their hike, Roberts was occasionally seen assisting her husband as she held his arm and placed her hands on his back.

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A representative for Hasselhoff recently told the Daily Mail that the actor underwent hip and knee replacement surgeries after he was seen using a wheelchair at airports in Cancun, Mexico and Los Angeles, California in May 2025.

The spokesperson shared that Hasselhoff's health was continuing to improve following the procedures, and he was recovering well.

The pair's outing comes less than a month after Roberts shared a video that was taken during a vacation at what appeared to be a luxury beachfront resort.

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In the clip posted on March 18, Roberts filmed Hasselhoff, who was seen seated at a table on a balcony as he enjoyed several juices, coffee and pastries on a sunny day. Roberts then panned the camera to show off the pool below and the ocean in the background.

On March 24, Roberts shared a photo in which she was seen striking a pose while standing on a beach at nighttime. The Welsh native wore a long strapless yellow dress with a keyhole neckline as she beamed at the camera.

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"Let’s just take a holiday to Cancun again….. please," she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

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Hasselhoff and Roberts first met in 2011 when they encountered each other in the lobby of a hotel in Cardiff, Wales, according to People magazine. The "Knight Rider" star, who was serving as a judge on "Britain's Got Talent" at the time, was filming auditions in Cardiff.

Roberts, who hails from Wales, approached Hasselhoff as a fan and asked for his autograph. Hasselhoff agreed if she would give him her number, and they began dating shortly afterward. In 2016, the couple announced their engagement and they tied the knot in 2018.

In a 2016 interview with Hello! magazine, Hasselhoff admitted that he was hesitant to propose to Roberts due to their 28-year age gap.

"I had a saying, 'You don't get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can't live without them'. I felt that way," Hasselhoff said. "I knew that I was really unhappy without her. I waited to propose because I thought I was too old for her."

"I've asked her to marry me before but those times were for fun," he continued. "This time, it was special and from my heart."

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"We were both in tears… I genuinely had no idea he was going to do that. I’m still so overwhelmed," said Roberts, who joined him for the interview in which they first announced their engagement.

"I thought he was just joking around at first," she added. "He's asked me before, but it was never for real. Then he pulled out the ring. I cried so hard that he didn't get around to actually asking, 'Will you marry me?' until about ten minutes later."

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Hasselhoff was previously married to actress Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989 and the late actress Pamela Bach from 1989 to 2006.

Bach and Hasselhoff first met when she made a guest appearance in an episode of "Knight Rider" in 1985. The two later worked together on "Baywatch." Hasselhoff starred in the show as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon for nine seasons from 1989 to 1999. Bach, who had a recurring role as café owner Kaye Morgan, appeared on the series from 1991 to 1995.

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Hasselhoff shared daughters Taylor, 35, and Hayley, 33, with Bach, who died in March 2025.

A "Baywatch" reboot series is currently filming in Los Angeles. The show, which will star Stephen Amell, Brooks Nader Hassie Harrison, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone, Shay Mitchell and Noah Beck, is expected to premiere later this year on Fox.