Barstool Sports co-host Patrick Connor fired by KNBR after calling Olympian a 'hot piece'

A San Francisco sports radio host was fired by KNBR Wednesday after making a series of sexually suggestive comments about 17-year-old U.S. Olympian Chloe Kim, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Patrick Connor called the American snowboarder a “little hot piece of a--" after her gold-medal win on Tuesday, during a conversation on Barstool Radio's Sirius XM show "Dialed-In with Dallas Braden."

"She's fine as hell," Connor said on the program, while speaking with former MLB player Dallas Braden and comedian Brody Stevens.

"If she was 18, you wouldn't be ashamed to say that she's a little hot piece of a--," he continued. "And she is. She is adorable. I'm a huge Chloe Kim fan."

"Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed." — Fired KNBR radio host Patrick Connor

Connor then appeared to reference the movie "Dazed and Confused."

"Her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, 'cause I got my Wooderson going," Connor said. "That’s what I like about them high school girls."

While he will no longer host "The Shower Hour with Patrick Connor" on KNBR, Connor remains employed by Barstool, USA Today reported.

The host, known as "P-Con," apologized on Wednesday, shortly before news of his termination from KNBR was announced.

"Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed," he wrote on Twitter. "My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot."

Last year, ESPN pulled the plug on its new show “Barstool Van Talk” after just one episode, citing concerns about Barstool's "site and its content."

Kim has not commented on the brouhaha, but struck a positive note on Twitter Wednesday night.

"I am my own Valentine," she wrote.