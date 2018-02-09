Back on YouTube, Logan Paul draws PETA ire for zapping dead rats with stun gun

YouTube star Logan Paul, who apologized for posting an offensive video in December that showed an apparent suicide victim, is the subject of controversy yet again -- this time for using a stun gun on rats.

“Are we using weapons for this?” Paul asks his two friends in the video, before pulling out a stun gun from his waist and zapping the already-dead rodents.

“No rat comes into my house without getting tased,” Paul says, to which a friend replies, “Yo, he’s already dead.”

After a friend throws the dead rats in a trash can, Paul pulls out the stun gun to zap the creatures one more time.

“Again, there he goes disrespecting the dead same old same old what changed and he said he learn from his mistakes﻿,” one YouTube user commented on the video.

This week's post came less than a month after Paul’s return to YouTube following a brief hiatus, in which he took “time to reflect” following harsh backlash for a video that showed a man who appeared to be hanging from a tree in Japan's Aokigahara forest – a spot commonly used by people to commit suicide.

In the latest video, Paul also takes a fish out of a koi pond and places it on the ground, before a friend says, “Put him back in the water.”

Animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) was so outraged by the video, it is calling on YouTube to remove it.

"This sort of content has no place on YouTube or anywhere else, as it could desensitize young people to cruelty to animals," PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told TMZ.

Earlier this week, Paul took to Twitter to make light of the latest Internet challenge, dubbed the Tide Pod Challenge, in which people bite into packets of laundry detergent.

“Swallowing 1 tide pod per retweet” Paul wrote in a Feb. 7 tweet, the Sun reported.