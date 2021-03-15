New 'Bachelorette' host Kaitlyn Bristowe slams negative commenters defending Chris Harrison

Kaitlyn Bristowe fired back at negative commenters who were upset that she and Tayshia Adams have been tapped to replace Chris Harrison as hosts on the next season of "The Bachelorette."

On Friday, the network announced that Bristowe and Adams, both former leads on the ABC dating show, will take over Harrison’s duties as he continues to take time off from hosting amid controversy surrounding a recent interview he did.

On Saturday, Bristowe posted a black-and-white video of herself and Adams seemingly celebrating the news by dancing and sipping from a bottle of champagne.

"Let's go girls," she captioned the video.

CHRIS HARRISON SAYS HE PLANS TO HOST 'BACHELOR' FRANCHISE AGAIN IN FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE STEPPING ASIDE

Unfortunately, many who took to the comments section of the post took issue with the former "Bachelorette" taking over for Harrison and made those opinions clear.

According to E! News, one commenter noted that they believe the "Bachelor" ratings are going to be lower with the two women at the helm.

"Such a supportive female, we love to see it!" Bristowe sarcastically wrote in response.

Another commenter wrote, "Horrible to celebrate Chris Harrison being involved in Cancel Culture…. Bachelor Nation is over."

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR RACHEL LINDSAY RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM AFTER DISABLING ACCOUNT DUE TO CHRIS HARRISON’S DRAMA

"I’m celebrating a friendship here to be honest," Bristowe wrote in response.

The star also took issue with another commenter who resented her trying to "replace" Harrison.

"Truthfully we are there to support the new bachelorette. We aren't 'replacing' anyone!!!" she clarified.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harrison announced he was stepping down from his duties on "The Bachelor" franchise after an interview he did with Rachel Lindsay in which they discussed Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant on the current season of "The Bachelor."

Kirkconnell was deemed problematic when photos of her attending an Antebellum-themed party resurfaced, especially considering she was competing for the heart of Matt James, the first male Black lead. Harrison faced criticism for defending Kirkconnell’s actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The host's exit comes as the franchise is coming under fire for its lack of Black representation. He was previously replaced for the "After the Final Rose" ceremony by sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, but both he and Bristowe have noted that they are not necessarily permanent replacements for Harrison and that his future with the franchise is still unknown.