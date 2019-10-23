'Bachelor' star Vienna Girardi reveals plastic surgery results: 'I needed to feel like myself again'

Former “Bachelor” star Vienna Girardi is incredibly happy about her plastic surgery results.

In a new interview, Girardi spoke about regaining her confidence through plastic surgery amid various personal struggles — including her battle with depression while also suffering a miscarriage.

“I love my body,” the former reality star told Us Weekly. “I needed to feel like myself again.”

'BACHELOR' STAR PETER WEBER PHOTOGRAPHED AFTER FACE INJURY

Although Girardi received the final rose from “Bachelor” Jake Pavelka in 2010, the couple broke up three months after the season finale.

Alongside her split, Girardi suffered from depression following the miscarriage of twins due to a rare condition called Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a condition in which the blood supply of one fetus is moved to the other through the placenta.

'BACHELOR' ALUM AMANDA STANTON DATING 'RICH KIDS OF BEVERLY HILLS' STAR BRENDAN FITZPATRICK: REPORT

In 2017, Girardi spoke about the miscarriage on an episode of "The Doctors."

On the show, Girardi stated that she was “trying so hard to try to move past [the miscarriage], but it seems impossible to stop thinking about it.”

“The scariest part is after you have a miscarriage you start thinking, ‘Am I ever going to be able to have kids again? Is this going to happen again?’” she pondered.

‘BACHELOR’ STAR PETER WEBER HAS STITCHES REMOVED FROM FACE FOLLOWING ‘FREAK ACCIDENT’: REPORT

After suffering the miscarriage, the star gained 25 to 30 pounds before turning to the idea of plastic surgery.

In an effort to regain her confidence, Girardi worked with Dr. Franklin Rose to perform several procedures. Rose previously gave the star a nose job in 2011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He did such an amazing job,” she told Us. “It did take about eight weeks for the swelling to go down, [but] now I’m skinny again!”