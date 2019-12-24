Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Babies
Published

'Bachelor' alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici welcome third child

By Alex Heigl | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

But which one’s gonna get the rose?

Catherine Giudici Lowe and husband Sean Lowe have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Mia.

8 CELEBRITIES WHO WELCOMED BABIES IN 2019

Giudici, 33, shared a hospital selfie with the newborn Monday evening, with the simple caption, “Mamma, Mia.” Lowe posted his own snap with the caption, “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

The couple, who met on Season 17 of “The Bachelor” in 2013, add Mia to a brood that includes older brothers Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months.

CASSIE WELCOMES FIRST CHILD WITH HUSBAND ALEX FINE: REPORT

Lowe, 36, and Giudici got hitched in 2014

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 