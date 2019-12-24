'Bachelor' alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici welcome third child

But which one’s gonna get the rose?

Catherine Giudici Lowe and husband Sean Lowe have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Mia.

Giudici, 33, shared a hospital selfie with the newborn Monday evening, with the simple caption, “Mamma, Mia.” Lowe posted his own snap with the caption, “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

The couple, who met on Season 17 of “The Bachelor” in 2013, add Mia to a brood that includes older brothers Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months.

Lowe, 36, and Giudici got hitched in 2014

