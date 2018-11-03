'Bachelor' couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's share emotional photos of son hospitalized in ICU

Sean and Catherine Lowe's son is in the ICU.

"The Bachelor" couple revealed on Instagram on Friday that their youngest son, 5-month-old Isaiah, had been hospitalized for bronchiolitis.

.Sean shared that while Isaiah would be treated in the hospital for a few more days, his prognosis was good.

"Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU," he wrote alongside a photo of Catherine leaning over Isaiah's hospital bed. "We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen."

"He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did," Sean continued. "We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome."

Sean and Catherine, who got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013, married in 2014. They welcomed their first child, son Samuel, in July 2016, and Catherine gave birth to Isaiah in May 2018.

“I’ve probably become more emotional with this second one,” Sean told ET in June of life with two kids. “I was watching the news and saw this sad story, and it really gripped me in a way it didn’t before I had kids. I’m thinking about life insurance and ways I need to make sure my family is taken care of.”

“There’s something about having two kids where it really feels like a family,” he added. “I don’t know what it is is, maybe it’s because I was one of two kids. A family of four feels different than family of three. We’ve definitely stopped ourselves a couple of times and said, ‘Isn’t this weird?’ Our friends and family signed us up for this cheesy reality show, and here we are, five years later. It’s so surreal. And personally, I don’t really feel like I’m old enough to have two kids, or mature enough! It’s so, so surreal."