Aziz Ansari announces first tour dates since sexual misconduct allegations

Aziz Ansari is going on an extensive tour months after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

The “Master of None” star announced Tuesday dates for his stand-up tour “Road to Nowhere” set to begin in February 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. It’s his first tour since an anonymous woman accused Ansari of pressuring her into having sex.

“New tour dates for 2019. On sale this week. Click here for cities. See ya on the road ding dongs,” Ansari tweeted Tuesday along with a poster for the tour.

Ansari has kept a relatively low profile since the allegations were first made in a January article on babe.net. The woman, who was only identified as Grace, said the comedian ignored “verbal and non-verbal cues” during their encounter at his luxury New York City apartment.

AZIZ ANSARI RECEIVES NO APPLAUSE, SKIPS THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS AMID SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CONTROVERSY

The 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer said she escaped the apartment in an Uber “in tears” and expressed her displeasure to him in a text message the following day.

Ansari responded to the allegations in a statement acknowledging the sexual encounter which, he said, "by all indication was completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue,” the comedian said in a statement.

Ansari has been spotted doing more performances in recent months. He began posting on his Instagram in September about pop-up comedy shows throughout the U.S.