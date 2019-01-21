Azealia Banks claims she was treated 'like an animal' in heated confrontation on Aer Lingus flight

After an aggressive incident that saw her get kicked off a Delta flight in 2015, rapper Azealia Banks had another incident on an Aer Lingus flight that she claims saw her banned from the

The star was traveling from London to Dublin to perform a sold-out show when she claims that a flight attendant confronted her asking questions that she needed to fish for her passport to answer. In an Instagram Story reportedly filmed just after exiting the flight, Banks alleges that the flight attendant moved a few rows down but continued staring at her.

“It’s like every time I come into the UK there’s always some f---ing s--- with these airline people. They’re always starting s--- with me,” Banks said in an emotional, and lengthy, post on her Instagram Story. “I’m like ‘girl don’t stare at me. I didn’t fill out your Aer Lingus work application.’”

She then claims the flight attendant told the captain about the incident, allegedly lying and saying that Banks threatened to “sort her out.”

“I’m from New York City, I don’t even say s--- like that. I don’t even use that kind of slang” Banks said through tears.

The star went on to say that security began to surround her on the flight, “chastising me like a f---ing animal.”

The star claims she decided to leave the plane, insulting the flight attendant, and Irish women in general, saying: “I get off the plane. I’ve worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b----. They are ugly Irish women here.”

A statement provided to Fox News by Aer Lingus seems to confirm that Banks left on her own accord, possibly with a traveling companion, although the airline would not name her directly.

“Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55am flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure. The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord, while all other guests remained on board,” the airline’s statement reads. “As they had luggage in the hold, the flight was delayed while that luggage was sourced. The flight departed Gatwick at 12:07 and landed in Dublin at 13:22. Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.”

The airline also would not confirm whether or not the subject of the above statement was banned from future flights, as Banks alleges in her Instagram Story.

“Then all these security n-----s come over treating me like a wild animal. They tried their hardest to get me to do something or freak out,” Banks says in her post as she continues to walk through the airport with tears in her eyes.

Eventually, she reveals that her assistant got her another flight and that it won’t interfere with her ability to make it to her Dublin show.

As she mentioned, this isn’t the first time that Banks has had an issue with flight airline personnel. In 2015, she was caught on video calling a flight attendant a “f---ing f----t" after a physical encounter with other passengers.