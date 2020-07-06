Axl Rose explains his 'disdain' for the Trump administration after Twitter feud with US Surgeon General

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose shared a lengthy note on Twitter explaining why he’s often so outspoken on the platform about his “disdain” for the Trump administration.

The 58-year-old singer shared a note with his followers on the Fourth of July in which he tried to explain his propensity for being brash and politically outspoken on social media shortly after he got into a brief back-and-forth with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. In his statement, Rose framed his online activism as a way to fight back during unprecedented times rather than a grab for followers or attention.

“My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret,” the rocker began. “I’m not all that active w/social media n’ tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don’t really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn’t about me. They’re about the issues.”

He continued: “In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.) I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree.”

Rose concluded his statement by noting that his political opinions often take the form of “lewd or immature” responses.

“So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion,” he wrote. “Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens.”

Rose has rarely been shy in the past about expressing his negative thoughts about Donald Trump and his administration. He previously kicked off 2020 with a jab at the president and ignited a brief Twitter feud with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in May.

His most recent Twitter statement comes a day after he and Adams exchanged words on the social media platform. It all started when Rose tweeted at the Surgeon General calling him names and demanding he resign over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey Axl - appreciate your passion (and your music Guitar),” Adams responded. “How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?! Face with medical mask.”

Rose responded with a jab that was likely referencing Adams’ recent appearance on the “Today” show in which he did not definitively say whether or not large social gatherings are a good idea at a time when cases throughout the country are spiking.

“Awesome! n’ thanks! U wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV,” Rose wrote.