Ina Garten opens up about keeping her romance hot, admits husband accidentally sent sexy text to publicist

Celebrity chef Ina Garten revealed that her husband Jeffrey accidentally sent a sexy text, which was meant for Garten, to her publicist instead.

"He does, and sometimes they go astray," the 74-year-old food personality told Drew Barrymore during Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," when asked if her husband often send hers romantic texts. "He sends them to the wrong person."

Garten explained that the couple sends each other steamy texts to help keep the romance alive. However, one text in particular was mistakenly sent to her longtime publicist, Kristina Felix.

"My dear friend, who's also my publicist, he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me, and he said, 'You're gonna be delicious tonight,' and it went to her," Ina admitted. "She was like, ‘Woah.’ She sent back, 'I don’t think this was meant for me.'"

Ina and Jeffrey Garten have been married since 1968, and Jeffrey can often be seen on Ina's popular Food Network series, "Barefoot Contessa."

The cooking maven is known to bring Jeffrey on the show, while he endearingly rhapsodizes over every dish his wife creates.

Ina met Jeffrey when she was 15 while visiting her brother at Dartmouth College. After high school, Ina enrolled at Syracuse University but postponed her education to get married.