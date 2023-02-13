Expand / Collapse search
Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' child actor, dead at 27

Austin Majors' family remembered the actor, known for his role as Theo Sipowicz on 'NYPD Blue,' as an 'artistic, brilliant, and kind human being'

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Austin Majors, the child actor who starred in "NYPD Blue" as Theo Sipowicz, has died, according to his sister, Kali Raglin. He was 27.

"Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy," the family shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"He grew up in a small town where he loved camping and fishing with his family and Boy Scout Troop. He loved his dog, Sunny, and the horse he grew up riding, Balla. He graduated Salutatorian in High School while being an active Eagle Scout and member of the community. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing." 

The statement continued, "Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Child actor Austin Majors has died, according to his family. He was 27.

Child actor Austin Majors has died, according to his family. He was 27. (Angela Weiss / WireImage)

Austin Majors rose to fame for his role on "NYPD Blue."

Austin Majors rose to fame for his role on "NYPD Blue." (ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Majors died on Saturday. An official cause of death has been "deferred pending additional investigation."

Raglin told Fox News Digital that officials shared with her that her brother's cause of death was a "suspected fentanyl poisoning with an ongoing investigation."

He appeared on seven seasons of the series and played Theo Sipowicz.

He appeared on seven seasons of the series and played Theo Sipowicz. (Gregg DeGuire / WireImage)

Majors appeared on seven seasons of the hit series "NYPD Blue," which landed him several guest appearances on "According to Jim," "American Dad!" "Desperate Housewives," "An Accidental Christmas" and "How I Met Your Mother."

Raglin took to Facebook on Sunday and announced the sad news of the death of her older brother.

"My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live," she captioned her post that included a slideshow of images of the two. 

Austin Majors and sister Kali Majors during the Child Actor Recognition Event Awards in 2007.

Austin Majors and sister Kali Majors during the Child Actor Recognition Event Awards in 2007. (Enos Solomon / FilmMagic)

"I’ve told some of you already but if you’re interested in his services please reach out," Raglin said.

