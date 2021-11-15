Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner 'devastated,’ rapper in ‘constant state of shock’: source

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Scott is still reeling in the aftermath of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas, that left 10 dead, including a 9-year-old boy. Since the devastating incident, the rapper has been leaning on Kylie Jenner to get through the mourning phase of his own bereavement, Fox News Digital has learned.

"Kylie has been devastated by the tragedy at Astroworld and has been doing everything she can to support Travis in all the emotions he is dealing with on a day-to-day basis," a source said.

Throughout the investigation, Scott — whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster — has been "in a state of shock" as he remains involved with ongoing efforts to stay in communication with the families of those affected by the incident.

Fox News Digital is told Scott carries a deep love for his fans, as his meteoric rise to superstardom didn't happen without the support they’ve thrown him since before the days of Scott’s debut 2013 mixtape "Owl Pharaoh" and studio album "Rodeo" in 2015.

"Kylie knows how much performing and getting in front of his fans means to Travis, so to see him in a constant state of shock as the news and lawsuits continue to pile up is very difficult for both of them," the insider relayed.

"For such an unprecedented outcome, they’re handling it as best they can," the source pressed. "Kylie understands that the situation is much bigger than anything she could ever imagine — especially with so much loss of life — and she and Travis are just doing everything they can to be present for each other and all of those who are impacted by the events at Astroworld."

A memorial for the "Astroworld Ten" has since been set up outside of the festival grounds at NRG Park in Houston in remembrance of the Nov. 9 incident.

Last week, a rep for Scott told Fox News Digital in a statement that he is still "actively exploring routes of connection" with families affected by the tragedy.

"Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons," the statement read.

"He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected," it continued.

"To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist," the statement noted before adding the address, AW21information@gmail.com.

Over the weekend, R&B singer SZA — who has collaborated with Scott and performed at Astroworld — hit pause during one of her performances in Salt Lake City, Utah, to address the tragedy after a fan present in the audience at her show passed out and needed medical attention.

In a pair of videos shared by an attendee of that show, the "Love Galore" songstress can be seen encouraging the people working the venue to bring out water to the crowd after briefly stopping the show to check in on her fans.

"It’s like, somebody thinks, ‘Hey people pass out all the time, blah blah blah blah,’ but people don’t die at concerts all the time," she said in an apparent reference to the Astroworld catastrophe. "That’s something that none of us should ever … We’ll never forget that."

She added: "Some things end up shifting and changing and shaping the way you do s--- forever, and that’s a good thing."

In a follow-up video posted by the same TikTok user, the performer can be seen calling for medics to respond to one person who is passed out near the front of the stage.

"This person is literally flat out like passed the f--- out, like flat on the ground, non-responsive and it’s important that we just make sure they’re OK," she says.

SZA was one of the performers who took the stage at Astroworld prior to Scott’s appearance when the deaths and injuries occurred. The following day, she took to Twitter to address the situation with her followers.

"Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives," she wrote at the time.

Ten people died after sustaining injuries during a reported crowd surge at Astroworld. Scott was performing on stage at the time and has since faced criticism for allowing the show to continue while people were struggling in the crowd.

The rapper claims he didn't know the severity of the situation. Scott first released a statement the day after the tragedy took place, stating that he was "absolutely devastated by what took place last night."

Reps for Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

