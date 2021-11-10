Travis Scott stops music at Astroworld to help fan in new video: 'Everybody needs to step back'

Travis Scott appeared to have stopped his music during the deadly Astroworld music festival last week to help a fan in distress, according to a new video being shared on social media.

The concert in Houston, Texas left eight dead, one woman braindead, and a nine-year-old boy in a coma while dozens of other attendees were injured when the crowd reportedly surged during Scott's set.

In a video posted on Twitter, Scott can be heard yelling about a fan passing out and needing medical attention.

"Whoa, whoa. We need someone to help, somebody passed out right here," the musician says into his mic. "Hold on. Don't touch them! Don't touch them!' he told the crowd.

"Everybody just back up. Security, somebody help jump in real quick... come on, come on, someone get in there," Scott continued.

It’s not clear what Scott could see from the stage as his fans were getting pushed, punched, pinned and trampled, some screaming out to stop the show.

Since the incident on Friday night, Scott has been widely criticized for continuing to perform on stage for over 30 minutes while people were hurt.

In another video posted on Twitter, an ambulance can be seen trying to navigate through the crowd while Scott plays.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the rapper said he was "devastated" by the deaths and suggested he was unaware of what was happening below him.

"Anytime I can make out what's going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need," he said. "I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."

Scott is famous for encouraging fans to ignore security and crowd surf and stage dive in the mosh pit below him. A commercial for this year's Astroworld event, since removed from YouTube, shows fans breaking through barricades and storming the concert grounds at the 2019 event.

In 2015, Chicago officials said Scott encouraged fans at the Lollapalooza music festival to vault security barricades. The rapper was sentenced to one year of court supervision after pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges.

In 2017, Scott was arrested after he encouraged fans to bypass security and rush the stage during a concert in Arkansas, leaving a security guard, a police officer and several others injured. Scott faced several misdemeanor charges, including inciting a riot. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid a fine.

Scott is also being sued by a concertgoer who says he was partially paralyzed when he was pushed from a third-floor balcony at a New York City concert in 2017, an incident the man says happened after Scott encouraged people to jump.

As of Wednesday, more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed so far against Scott and several companies, including entertainment giant Live Nation, concert promoter ScoreMore, a nonprofit managing the Houston-owned venue.

The complaints allege that organizers failed to take simple crowd-control steps, to staff properly and to act on early signs of trouble at the sold-out concert at NRG Park that attracted 50,000 fans.

"The way the concert was set up, planned, organized, and the way things were handled once there was a problem, it boggles the mind," lawyer Tony Buzbee said this week in announcing that he was suing on behalf of three dozen victims, including 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.