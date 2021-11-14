Expand / Collapse search
Travis Scott
Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy: Funeral held for 16-year-old victim of deadly crowd surge

Brianna Rodriguez was among the nine people who died in the Astroworld crowd surge

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
The funeral for Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old who was among victims of Travis Scott's deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy, was held over the weekend, giving friends and family their first chance to publicly mourn her loss. 

More than 250 of her loved ones and friends gathered Saturday to honor her and remember her for her friendliness and love of dance, the Houston Chronicle reported. Her white casket was surrounded by flowers and balloons in pink and white — her favorite colors.

"Every time she walked into a room, she would light up the room," said her friend, Ariah Herrera, 16, as she cried. "She cared for everybody. She was a friend to everybody."

Rodriguez was with a group of friends at the festival Nov. 5 when the crowd surged toward the stage during Scott's performance. Hundreds of people were treated for injuries sustained in the crush of bodies. Nine people have died.

ASTROWORLD: TRAVIS SCOTT RELEASES NEW STATEMENT AMID ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. ( Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston delivered a eulogy and presented Rodriguez’s parents with an American flag that flew over Congress and a Congressional resolution that recognized Rodriguez's life.

Earlier this week, Jackson Lee visited Heights High School, where Rodriguez was a junior and a member of the school's dance team.

"Everyone said she was kind," Jackson Lee said. "Everyone said she made them smile. In fact, I can see her now dancing in the sky."

Festivalgoers head into the VIP area prior to Travis Scott performing during day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.

Festivalgoers head into the VIP area prior to Travis Scott performing during day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. ( Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

100+ ASTROWORLD VICTIMS FILE LAWSUIT OVER TRAVIS SCOTT’S DEADLY FESTIVAL: ‘A FAILURE OF EPIC PROPORTIONS’

Her father, Osvaldo Rodriguez, recalled telling her, "Respect everyone. Everybody has different likes and wants in life, but if you love everyone, they’ll love you back."

Jocelin Camero, 16, said Rodriguez befriended her when she was a new student in middle school.

"I walked into dance class not knowing anybody, and she welcomed me," Camero said, choking back tears. "She was one of the greatest friends I had."

A visitor writes a note at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park Nov. 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. 

A visitor writes a note at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park Nov. 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas.  (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The funeral for another Houston teen who died at the concert, 14-year-old John Hilgert, is set for Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

