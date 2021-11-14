Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy: Funeral held for 16-year-old victim of deadly crowd surge

The funeral for Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old who was among victims of Travis Scott's deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy, was held over the weekend, giving friends and family their first chance to publicly mourn her loss.

More than 250 of her loved ones and friends gathered Saturday to honor her and remember her for her friendliness and love of dance, the Houston Chronicle reported. Her white casket was surrounded by flowers and balloons in pink and white — her favorite colors.

"Every time she walked into a room, she would light up the room," said her friend, Ariah Herrera, 16, as she cried. "She cared for everybody. She was a friend to everybody."

Rodriguez was with a group of friends at the festival Nov. 5 when the crowd surged toward the stage during Scott's performance. Hundreds of people were treated for injuries sustained in the crush of bodies. Nine people have died.

ASTROWORLD: TRAVIS SCOTT RELEASES NEW STATEMENT AMID ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston delivered a eulogy and presented Rodriguez’s parents with an American flag that flew over Congress and a Congressional resolution that recognized Rodriguez's life.

Earlier this week, Jackson Lee visited Heights High School, where Rodriguez was a junior and a member of the school's dance team.

"Everyone said she was kind," Jackson Lee said. "Everyone said she made them smile. In fact, I can see her now dancing in the sky."

100+ ASTROWORLD VICTIMS FILE LAWSUIT OVER TRAVIS SCOTT’S DEADLY FESTIVAL: ‘A FAILURE OF EPIC PROPORTIONS’

Her father, Osvaldo Rodriguez, recalled telling her, "Respect everyone. Everybody has different likes and wants in life, but if you love everyone, they’ll love you back."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jocelin Camero, 16, said Rodriguez befriended her when she was a new student in middle school.

"I walked into dance class not knowing anybody, and she welcomed me," Camero said, choking back tears. "She was one of the greatest friends I had."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The funeral for another Houston teen who died at the concert, 14-year-old John Hilgert, is set for Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.