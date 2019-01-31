Artie Lange headed to jail after being busted for drug possession, says he's in rehab

Artie Lange‘s team tweeted on Wednesday that he’s in a long-term treatment program, but made no mention of the fact that he was actually busted for drugs that day.

Page Six confirmed on Thursday that the comedian was remanded to jail in Essex County, N.J., on Wednesday night for possession of a controlled substance. He has yet to be released.

The same day, his team issued a statement that he was seeking help for his drug addiction.

“Excuse any show advertisements.. starting today, Artie will be undergoing a long term treatment program, he loves and respects his fans… updates coming soon.. and it’s time – TeamLange,” they wrote.

A rep for Lange had no comment.

Lange’s arrest comes after various comedians came forward and urged him to get help. In December, Lange appeared in a New Jersey court where he tested positive for cocaine — but was spared jail time for a violating his probation.

The 51-year-old is serving four years probation for heroin possession and was ordered to apply to drug court during his appearance at state Superior Court in Newark.

“I wouldn’t be arrogant enough to come in here after using cocaine for two days,” he said during his court appearance. “It’s in my system and it shouldn’t be.”

Lange’s visibly misshapen nose is due to years of snorting heroin and cocaine, he previously tweeted.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.