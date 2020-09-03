Armie Hammer spotted with Rumer Willis after split from Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer seems to have found solace after his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.

The 34-year-old actor was spotted on Wednesday getting cozy with actress Rumer Willis, 32, according to photos obtained by Page Six. In one pic, the "Call Me By Your Name" star can be seen putting his arm around the "House Bunny" star.

Reps for Hammer and Willis didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

In July, Hammer and Chambers, 38, revealed they were splitting up after 10 years of marriage.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the two said in a joint statement.

They continued: "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Hammer and “The Game Plan” actress share two children: Harper, 5, and Ford, 3.

Despite their split, the exes seem to remain on good terms, with Chambers sharing a family photo for Hammer’s birthday. “You are loved,” she said in a brief Instagram Story post.

Meanwhile, Willis, who is the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, was previously linked to actor Ricky Whittle in 2014.

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.