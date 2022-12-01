Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers says one quality is most important to her in a new relationship

Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, is looking for "trust" in a future partner as she navigates her life and motherhood.

"It's finding somebody who you feel that you can trust and, for me, like, you really reevaluate what's important to you," Chambers told Entertainment Tonight. "Trust is the most important thing to me."

"And abs," she joked. "No, I'm kidding, but also not kidding."

The journalist and restaurant owner has been living in the Cayman Islands with her two young children she shares with Hammer. Elizabeth filed for divorce in 2020 from Hammer, who has faced abuse allegations and allegations he sent text messages to multiple women detailing sexual fantasies that included cannibalism.

A woman also claimed Armie raped her in 2017, prompting a nine-month criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department . Charges were never filed, and Armie denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

ARMIE HAMMER'S EX ELIZABETH CHAMBERS BREAKS SILENCE, EXPLAINS WHY SHE DIDN'T APPEAR IN DOCUMENTARY

"We've been living in the Cayman Islands, which is incredible and such a gift, but, you know like, my work is here," Chambers said. "My restaurants are in the states. It's been a beautiful place of solace and protection, but now I think it's time to kind of just get back to reality."

Chambers is the founder and CEO of BIRD Bakery, which has locations in Texas and Colorado.

"We're doing really well," she added. "Things are great now, coming into the holiday season. It feels definitely like a new beginning and like a really good space."

She said she’s been focusing on keeping herself and her children in the "best head space possible," adding there hasn’t been a "low" for her children who are the "happiest and most well-adjusted."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You know, the beauty of children and the beauty of protecting them as parents is that there hasn't been a low for them. There really hasn't," she said. "And I think that's our job as parents is to protect their innocence and protect their youth, whatever that looks like. If that means crying in the shower at 1 a.m. so they can't hear you, then fine. ... It's not lying to them. It's actually like strength and processing."

Chambers also doesn’t want to hold onto any anger.

Anger "corrodes the vessel in which it's carried," she said, citing a favorite quote. "Nobody wants to be an angry person. Nobody wants to carry anything. This is all part of the journey, and it's beautiful if you do the work."

More than anything else, her children have seen her stressed about work and managing more than 100 restaurant workers during the holidays, she said.

"Harper's always like, 'I'm so sorry you're stressed out about work' and that's how I want to keep it," she said of her 8-year-old daughter. "I want her to know I'm a hard-working mom and, at the end of the day, that's what I'm doing for my children. So I'm really just very grateful for the way that our process personally unfolded."

She and Hammer also share 5-year-old son Ford.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chambers has relied on her faith to get her through the pain.

"I do believe that everything is happening according to God's will, and I think there's nothing that we can't handle. And I'm excited what God has in store for me," she said.