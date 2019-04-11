Ariel Winter reveals weight loss was due to switching anti-depressants

Ariel Winter is opening up about her recent weight loss.

The "Modern Family" actress addressed concerns from a fan during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story Tuesday. The commenter asked: "Why so thin?" which prompted the 21-year-old to reveal that her new slimmer figure is because she switched anti-depressant medication.

She admitted that her original medication caused her to gain some weight and despite all her tough workouts, the pounds wouldn't come off. Instead of obsessing over her curvier shape, Winter said she had accepted her body at a heavier weight.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” she explained.

“It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better.”

But the young actress decided she didn't want to feel this way any longer and started to search for alternative medication.

“I started the process again and was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me,” Winter said. “The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. That was very unexpected.”

Although Winter is now in a better place mentally, she does miss her curves.

“While I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” she admitted. “Also want my butt back…”

Another fan asked how her mental health is today and thanked Winter for openly speaking about her struggles.

“Mental health is INCREDIBLY important to me,” she wrote back. “Same amount of importance as physical health. Our mental health can influence our physical health!!! I’ve been in therapy every week for 6 years and I don’t know where I’d be without it. I’ve grown so much as a person and been able to learn how to deal with things from my past that affect my present. It’s a journey so I’m not all the way there, but I’m doing pretty good :).”

She added that's there nothing to be ashamed of for talking about mental health or being on medication or speaking to a therapist. "We don’t need to hide our struggles even though I know how hard it is to share."